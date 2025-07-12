Previous
This Joint's a-Jumpin! by olivetreeann
This Joint's a-Jumpin!

The Critters and I visited Dr. A. S. Prin (one of the Stroudsburg Snowmen) in his office today to take a look at my knee x-rays from 2019 because the word of the day was "joint."

And this is what we learned:

The knee is one of the most stressed joints in your body.
Knees absorb a lot of shock on a daily basis.
Everyone has unique kneecaps.
Knees are the most complicated joint in the body.
Knees rely on 10 muscles to function.
Exercise keeps them healthy.

And now you know all that too!

(Sorry for the massive upload- I just want to get caught up in one fell swoop- no need to comment on any or all!)
Ann H. LeFevre

Dorothy ace
Love it!
July 14th, 2025  
