Previous
Next
Jubilant by olivetreeann
Photo 5307

Jubilant

This abstract is based on an image I took yesterday at the Richmond Farm and Micro Brewery where our photo club had a shoot out. The original image was of the ceiling and rustic chandeliers. A friend of Jeff's did the woodwork. I played around with the image making it look more abstract, then changed the colors and also flipping the image. I then took the new photo and layered it over itself rotating it in a different direction. I was looking for an overlay to make this image look like stained glass windows when I discovered the stars and liked this texture more than the one I wanted so they stayed and I added a small frame to finish the edge. There you go- a jubilant abstract for the word of the day.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Perfect title!
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact