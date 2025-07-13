Jubilant

This abstract is based on an image I took yesterday at the Richmond Farm and Micro Brewery where our photo club had a shoot out. The original image was of the ceiling and rustic chandeliers. A friend of Jeff's did the woodwork. I played around with the image making it look more abstract, then changed the colors and also flipping the image. I then took the new photo and layered it over itself rotating it in a different direction. I was looking for an overlay to make this image look like stained glass windows when I discovered the stars and liked this texture more than the one I wanted so they stayed and I added a small frame to finish the edge. There you go- a jubilant abstract for the word of the day.