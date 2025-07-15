Previous
Here's a Joke for You by olivetreeann
Photo 5309

Here's a Joke for You

From Tad (left) and Boris (right)-

What kind of musical instrument might you find in a bathroom?

The boys even think this looks like one! For the word of the day- joke.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
