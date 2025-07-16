Previous
Jug or Naught by olivetreeann
Photo 5310

Jug or Naught

Rosie and Pip think this might be a little tricky to pour!

For the word of the day- jug. A take on the word "jug"- juggernaut. A juggernaut is a huge, powerful, and overwhelming force or institution which now includes as an illustration a jug of milk. (o:
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
