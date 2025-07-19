Sign up
Previous
Photo 5313
I Have Hedgehogs
In senior and junior sizes.
Harold (Hedgehog senior) and Horace James, his cousin, helping out with today's word- junior.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th December 2018 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hedgehog
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
july2025words
