Ready to Jam by olivetreeann
Photo 5314

Ready to Jam

Jam as a noun- a sweet food made from fruit and sugar boiled to a thick consistency, often eaten spread on bread.

Jam as a verb when used in terms of music- an informal gathering of musicians improvising together, especially in jazz or blues.

Two jams for the price of one. The band and jam is Ai; the Smurfs are mine with a little processing fun thrown in for good measure.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Beverley ace
Brilliant to read and smile….😀
July 20th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic an good jam👍😊
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh so creative
July 20th, 2025  
katy ace
Clever combination of the two meanings
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
July 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Well done!
July 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Clever!
July 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So fun and creative.
July 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I like the way the smurfs are joining in with the jam.
July 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha clever , sweet image - and yes love the Smurfs !
July 20th, 2025  
