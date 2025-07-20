Sign up
Photo 5314
Ready to Jam
Jam as a noun- a sweet food made from fruit and sugar boiled to a thick consistency, often eaten spread on bread.
Jam as a verb when used in terms of music- an informal gathering of musicians improvising together, especially in jazz or blues.
Two jams for the price of one. The band and jam is Ai; the Smurfs are mine with a little processing fun thrown in for good measure.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
10
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10803
photos
202
followers
209
following
1455% complete
Beverley
ace
Brilliant to read and smile….😀
July 20th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic an good jam👍😊
July 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh so creative
July 20th, 2025
katy
ace
Clever combination of the two meanings
July 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
July 20th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well done!
July 20th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Clever!
July 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So fun and creative.
July 20th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I like the way the smurfs are joining in with the jam.
July 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha clever , sweet image - and yes love the Smurfs !
July 20th, 2025
