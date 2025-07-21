Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5315
Every Journey
This little saying just came to me today as I was thinking about how to depict the word "journey". I called upon Ai to give me a picture to go with my idea.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10805
photos
202
followers
209
following
1456% complete
View this month »
5308
5309
5310
5311
5312
5313
5314
5315
Latest from all albums
5312
5221
5313
5222
5314
5223
5224
5315
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july2025words
,
is there a weekly shoot list challenge on right now?
katy
ace
I like the saying and the picture fits it well
July 22nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Very nice.
July 22nd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
A lovely place to take a journey.
July 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
👍
July 22nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
strewn with leaves and the light beyond - perfection!
July 22nd, 2025
Diane
ace
Lovely image and saying!
July 22nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific. It makes a wonderful inspirational poster.
July 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close