Every Journey by olivetreeann
Photo 5315

Every Journey

This little saying just came to me today as I was thinking about how to depict the word "journey". I called upon Ai to give me a picture to go with my idea.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
I like the saying and the picture fits it well
July 22nd, 2025  
Very nice.
July 22nd, 2025  
A lovely place to take a journey.
July 22nd, 2025  
👍
July 22nd, 2025  
strewn with leaves and the light beyond - perfection!
July 22nd, 2025  
Lovely image and saying!
July 22nd, 2025  
Terrific. It makes a wonderful inspirational poster.
July 22nd, 2025  
