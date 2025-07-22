Previous
This Junction Does Not Function by olivetreeann
This Junction Does Not Function

But it must have at some time! The photo club went to a really great micro brewery and farm and was given permission to wander and photograph. This was on the side of and old silo.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
