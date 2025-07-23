Sign up
Previous
Photo 5317
Celebrating Vanilla Ice Cream Day
Boris and Tad are juggling some vanilla ice cream cones in celebration of today's holiday and the word of the day- juggling. The boys are particularly excited because when the show is over they get to eat the props!
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
23rd July 2025 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lego
,
ai
,
juggling
,
vanilla ice cream
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
boris and tad
,
edah25-07
,
july2025words
