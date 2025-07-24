Give Me a Jingle

It's an unofficial "Piggy Day" since Piggy is appearing in both of my albums. Here she's posing for the word of the day- "jingle" and has two visual illustrations on both sides-



As for the old-fashioned phone:



I'm not so sure this phrase is used all that often now. But when I was growing up it was quite common The phrase "give someone a jingle" is used to mean "to give someone a call on the telephone." It originated as a less common synonym for "to give someone a ring" or "give someone a buzz". It stems from the onomatopoeic (sounds like the sound it's describing) word "jingle," which describes the sound of light, metallic objects clinking together- particularly those like the ones on the wall phone in the picture above.



As for the Jingle Bells:

Piggy and I think that those phones also sounded like "jingle bells" and perhaps that's how the phrase became attached to calling someone on the phone. We'll never know for sure, but we can put them together in a collage anyway!