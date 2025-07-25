Sign up
Photo 5319
Jumbled
We're a little discombobulated today, but we'll eventually get it all sorted out.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10813
photos
203
followers
210
following
1457% complete
5312
5313
5314
5315
5316
5317
5318
5319
5316
5225
5226
5317
5318
5227
5228
5319
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
11th May 2022 9:10am
Tags
jigsaw puzzle
,
jumbled
,
july2025words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cool and creative looking.
July 25th, 2025
