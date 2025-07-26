Jigsaw

Yesterday we were jumbled. Today we are assembled. What do you think Kathy A- would we be a fun jigsaw puzzle to work on?



These puzzles get their name from the type of saw required to cut them back in the day when they were made of wood. My mother would "rent/borrow" them from a local book store and we would spend hours putting them together. We'd then take it apart and bring it back to the store and get another one. It was a favorite Summer pastime when the days were too hot, hazy and humid to be out in the sun. We had a great screened-in porch where we'd set them up on a big table until we were finished.



From left to right- Arctic Al and his dog Rover, Isaac MacIsaac, Dapper Dan, Scuba Gear Sally, Natalie the Nature Photographer, Photo Club Phil, Liz and her penguin Pete, Stephanie, Frog, Steve the Science Guy, and G (for Grammy).