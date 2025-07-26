Previous
Jigsaw by olivetreeann
Photo 5320

Jigsaw

Yesterday we were jumbled. Today we are assembled. What do you think Kathy A- would we be a fun jigsaw puzzle to work on?

These puzzles get their name from the type of saw required to cut them back in the day when they were made of wood. My mother would "rent/borrow" them from a local book store and we would spend hours putting them together. We'd then take it apart and bring it back to the store and get another one. It was a favorite Summer pastime when the days were too hot, hazy and humid to be out in the sun. We had a great screened-in porch where we'd set them up on a big table until we were finished.

From left to right- Arctic Al and his dog Rover, Isaac MacIsaac, Dapper Dan, Scuba Gear Sally, Natalie the Nature Photographer, Photo Club Phil, Liz and her penguin Pete, Stephanie, Frog, Steve the Science Guy, and G (for Grammy).
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo fun and creative… brilliant
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact