Previous
Photo 5321
Junk to Some- Fuel for Others
I'm stretching the definition of junk here but I forgot I needed a picture and threw out the junk mail by mistake.
Taken at The Richmond Farm and Micro-Brewery.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10817
photos
203
followers
210
following
1457% complete
View this month »
5314
5315
5316
5317
5318
5319
5320
5321
Latest from all albums
5318
5227
5228
5319
5320
5229
5230
5321
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th July 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
july2025words
,
not necessarily junk but it will have to do
Babs
ace
Reminds me we need to order more logs before winter is out.
July 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
July 28th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So nifty in b&w.
July 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Sure is
July 28th, 2025
Diane
ace
Nice lines and shapes. Like the B&W.
July 28th, 2025
