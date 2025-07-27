Previous
Junk to Some- Fuel for Others by olivetreeann
Photo 5321

Junk to Some- Fuel for Others

I'm stretching the definition of junk here but I forgot I needed a picture and threw out the junk mail by mistake.

Taken at The Richmond Farm and Micro-Brewery.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Reminds me we need to order more logs before winter is out.
July 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat image
July 28th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
So nifty in b&w.
July 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Sure is
July 28th, 2025  
Diane ace
Nice lines and shapes. Like the B&W.
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact