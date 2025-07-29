Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5323
Jovial Porktrait
This "piglicious" porktrait was hanging in the ladies room at the Richmond Farm and Micro Brewery where the Pocono Photo Club held a photo shoot recently. I thought it matched well with today's word- jovial- which means cheerful and friendly.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10820
photos
203
followers
210
following
1458% complete
View this month »
5316
5317
5318
5319
5320
5321
5322
5323
Latest from all albums
5319
5320
5229
5230
5321
5322
5231
5323
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th July 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
pig
,
jovial
,
july2025words
katy
ace
Lol! Love the title what a wonderful play on words and a cute porktrait
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close