Jovial Porktrait by olivetreeann
Jovial Porktrait

This "piglicious" porktrait was hanging in the ladies room at the Richmond Farm and Micro Brewery where the Pocono Photo Club held a photo shoot recently. I thought it matched well with today's word- jovial- which means cheerful and friendly.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Lol! Love the title what a wonderful play on words and a cute porktrait
July 30th, 2025  
