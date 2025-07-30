Jot Something Down

If you type in the words “etymology of the word jot” into the search bar of your computer, something like this will come up:



The word "jot" originates from the Latin "iota," which itself comes from the Greek "iōta," the name of the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet. Because iota was the smallest letter, it became a term for the least part or a very small amount of something. This meaning was then adopted into English, initially as "jot" or "iote," before settling on "jot". The verb "to jot" meaning to briefly write something down, developed later, around the 18th century, from the noun's sense of a small note.



This is only partially true because, if you travel back further in the development of language and writing you will learn the “iota” was preceded and based on the Hebrew letter “yod” which, like the iota, is the smallest letter in the Hebrew alphabet. The yod is comprised of two strokes- the longer stroke which curves downward (called the tittle) and the shorter stroke which makes up the top part of the letter. This smaller stroke is known as the “jot”. It’s the smallest part of the smallest letter which makes even more sense concerning the phrase to “jot something down”. So, although this explanation might not be as brief as a jot or iota, it gives you some fun information to impress your friends with or earn a point in a trivia game!



The Lego Photo Club found both letters on a pillow today so they decided to photograph them for you- the yod is on the top, and the iota is beneath it.

