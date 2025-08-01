Previous
August Abstract 1- Lines by olivetreeann
August Abstract 1- Lines

Abstract August- just the excuse I need to keep playing around with pictures in the photo processing blender!

This is what happens to a picture of window blinds when I start playing with them (o: My goal this month will be to take a picture each day and turn it into an abstract for the month-long theme.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV this one has turned out beautifully I like the colors and the style
August 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Super abstract
August 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful abstract and colors
August 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love your annfoolery and you have selected beautiful colors here.
August 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours.
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
