Previous
Photo 5326
August Abstract 1- Lines
Abstract August- just the excuse I need to keep playing around with pictures in the photo processing blender!
This is what happens to a picture of window blinds when I start playing with them (o: My goal this month will be to take a picture each day and turn it into an abstract for the month-long theme.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
5
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10827
photos
202
followers
210
following
1459% complete
lines
annfoolery
august25words
abstractaug2025
katy
ace
FAV this one has turned out beautifully I like the colors and the style
August 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Super abstract
August 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful abstract and colors
August 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love your annfoolery and you have selected beautiful colors here.
August 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours.
August 1st, 2025
