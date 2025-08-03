Sign up
Previous
Photo 5328
August Abstract 3- ICM
Gave the camera a quick turn on the deck and this is what it looked like. No processing on this other than to darken the colors a bit and add in some vibrance.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
icm
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Beverley
ace
This is brilliant… no processing… Great results
August 3rd, 2025
