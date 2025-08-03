Previous
August Abstract 3- ICM by olivetreeann
August Abstract 3- ICM

Gave the camera a quick turn on the deck and this is what it looked like. No processing on this other than to darken the colors a bit and add in some vibrance.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Beverley ace
This is brilliant… no processing… Great results
August 3rd, 2025  
