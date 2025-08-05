Previous
August Abstract 5- Colorful by olivetreeann
August Abstract 5- Colorful

Definitely a shot that has been through the photo processing blender! It started out as a bunch of sticky-notes.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Uplifting neon colors
August 7th, 2025  
You are having a ball!
August 7th, 2025  
IT looks almost like a puzzle. Very colorful abstract
August 7th, 2025  
