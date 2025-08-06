Sign up
Photo 5331
August Abstract 6- Light
And now for something completely different. Taken in my office today.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10836
photos
202
followers
210
following
1460% complete
View this month »
Views
6
3
1
365
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
6th August 2025 8:19am
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Zilli~
ace
Great perspective
August 7th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Wild!
August 7th, 2025
katy
ace
I like it!
August 7th, 2025
