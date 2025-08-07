Previous
Next
August Abstract 7- Macro by olivetreeann
Photo 5332

August Abstract 7- Macro

No foolery needed here. Taking a macro shot of this sun catcher was abstract enough.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1461% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely patterns
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact