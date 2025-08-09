Sign up
Previous
Photo 5334
August Abstract- Blurred
Not initially what I had in mind for the abstract post today, but it is what it is! A little strange- but definitely colorful and definitely an abstract.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
,
blurred and blah!
