Previous
Photo 5335
August Abstract 10- Shape
Took a quick snap of the console dials in the car and turned it into this abstract for the word of the day- shapes.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
5
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10845
photos
202
followers
210
following
1461% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
10th August 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shapes
,
circles
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Brilliant beauty
August 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So cool
August 10th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific annfoolery. I love the colors.
August 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
I love the colours and shapes!
August 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow so colourful.
August 10th, 2025
