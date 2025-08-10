Previous
August Abstract 10- Shape by olivetreeann
August Abstract 10- Shape

Took a quick snap of the console dials in the car and turned it into this abstract for the word of the day- shapes.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Brilliant beauty
August 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So cool
August 10th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific annfoolery. I love the colors.
August 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
I love the colours and shapes!
August 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow so colourful.
August 10th, 2025  
