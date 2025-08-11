Previous
August Abstract 11- Edges by olivetreeann
August Abstract 11- Edges

Serrated knives in the kitchen sink are the basis of today's abstract and the illustration of today's word- edges.
Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
I feel certain your knives are not this colorful so what an excellent piece of processing
August 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
My first thought was lasagna noodles! Cool edit.
August 12th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nifty!
August 12th, 2025  
