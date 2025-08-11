Sign up
Previous
Photo 5336
August Abstract 11- Edges
Serrated knives in the kitchen sink are the basis of today's abstract and the illustration of today's word- edges.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10847
photos
203
followers
210
following
1461% complete
Tags
edges
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
katy
ace
I feel certain your knives are not this colorful so what an excellent piece of processing
August 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
My first thought was lasagna noodles! Cool edit.
August 12th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nifty!
August 12th, 2025
