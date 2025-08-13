Sign up
Previous
Photo 5338
August Abstract 13- Textural
Sort of self-explanatory, isn't it? This texture is brought to you by a hooked seat pad that belonged to my grandmother. I don't know if she hooked it or someone else did but it doesn't look like it was manufactured.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
3
365
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th August 2025 1:48pm
Tags
abstract
,
texture
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
