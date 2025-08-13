Previous
August Abstract 13- Textural by olivetreeann
Photo 5338

August Abstract 13- Textural

Sort of self-explanatory, isn't it? This texture is brought to you by a hooked seat pad that belonged to my grandmother. I don't know if she hooked it or someone else did but it doesn't look like it was manufactured.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
