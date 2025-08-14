Sign up
Photo 5339
August Abstract 14- Hidden
There are 9 creamsicles hidden in this abstract in honor of "Orange Cream Frozen Popsicle Day." See if you can find them. I'll post the reveal tomorrow.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
composite
annfoolery
august25words
abstractaug2025
edah25-08
hidden pictures
creamsicles
Dorothy
ace
I definitely see 7, maybe 8.
August 15th, 2025
