Previous
Photo 5340
August Abstract 15- Spiral
I think I started with an image from the microbrewery but I forget!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10857
photos
202
followers
209
following
1463% complete
Tags
spiral
,
annfoolery
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful vibrant colors.
August 16th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the swirls of color.
August 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
So colourful what a beautiful abstract
August 16th, 2025
