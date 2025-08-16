Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5341
August Abstract 16-Bokeh
A shot from my visit with Joan in 2023- a shot of a roller coaster from the car as we drove up the coast is the base for today's abstract (after all, it's international roller coaster day!) and some bokeh for today's monthly word.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10859
photos
202
followers
209
following
1463% complete
View this month »
5334
5335
5336
5337
5338
5339
5340
5341
Latest from all albums
5338
268
5248
5339
5249
5340
5250
5341
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
6th May 2023 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
annfoolery
,
abstractaug2025
,
edah25-08
,
abstract-90
,
aug2025words
katy
ace
Fascinating results and a good blend of colors choices Ann
August 17th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice use of colour.
August 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close