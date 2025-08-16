Previous
August Abstract 16-Bokeh by olivetreeann
August Abstract 16-Bokeh

A shot from my visit with Joan in 2023- a shot of a roller coaster from the car as we drove up the coast is the base for today's abstract (after all, it's international roller coaster day!) and some bokeh for today's monthly word.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Fascinating results and a good blend of colors choices Ann
August 17th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice use of colour.
August 17th, 2025  
