Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5342
August Abstract 17- Cubism
This is not as abstract as many of the others this month. You can probably figure out what it started out as. We're celebrating my aunt's 90th birthday today but there's nothing "square" about her!
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10860
photos
202
followers
209
following
1463% complete
View this month »
5335
5336
5337
5338
5339
5340
5341
5342
Latest from all albums
268
5248
5339
5249
5340
5250
5341
5342
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
cubism
,
annfoolery
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice looking abstract.
August 17th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing, love it
August 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Cool.
August 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close