August Abstract 17- Cubism by olivetreeann
August Abstract 17- Cubism

This is not as abstract as many of the others this month. You can probably figure out what it started out as. We're celebrating my aunt's 90th birthday today but there's nothing "square" about her!
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice looking abstract.
August 17th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing, love it
August 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cool.
August 17th, 2025  
