Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5343
August Abstract 18- Mosaic
Patterned ceiling tiles.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10865
photos
202
followers
209
following
1464% complete
View this month »
5338
5339
5340
5341
5342
5343
5344
5345
Latest from all albums
5250
5341
5342
5251
5252
5343
5344
5345
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
17th August 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mosaic
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
*lynn
ace
cool designs and pretty
August 21st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So cool
August 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close