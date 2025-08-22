Sign up
Photo 5347
August Abstract 22- Patchwork
There are 36 shots from around my home combined in this image and then processed in several different programs to achieve that patchwork look.
My apologies for a massive upload tonight in order for me to catch up with my project. Only view and respond to one or two- no need to respond to all. Thanks!
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10872
photos
202
followers
209
following
1465% complete
Tags
patchwork
,
annfoolery
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
