Previous
Next
August Abstract 22- Patchwork by olivetreeann
Photo 5347

August Abstract 22- Patchwork

There are 36 shots from around my home combined in this image and then processed in several different programs to achieve that patchwork look.

My apologies for a massive upload tonight in order for me to catch up with my project. Only view and respond to one or two- no need to respond to all. Thanks!
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1465% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact