August Abstract 23- Bold by olivetreeann
Photo 5348

August Abstract 23- Bold

This started out as a red, white and blue close-up of a top I wear to work. Looks like my hope to mix it up and make it bold when I put it through some annfoolery worked!

My apologies for a massive upload tonight in order for me to catch up with my project. Only view and respond to one or two- no need to respond to all. Thanks!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
