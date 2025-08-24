Previous
August Abstract 24- Contrast by olivetreeann
August Abstract 24- Contrast

Blue and yellow are great contrasting colors! This image began its photographic life as a close up of two red, white, and blue pinwheels.
Ann H. LeFevre

Zilli~ ace
Great results
August 25th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Nice results!
August 25th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Wow!
August 25th, 2025  
