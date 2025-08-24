Sign up
Previous
Photo 5349
August Abstract 24- Contrast
Blue and yellow are great contrasting colors! This image began its photographic life as a close up of two red, white, and blue pinwheels.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10875
photos
202
followers
209
following
1465% complete
5342
5343
5344
5345
5346
5347
5348
5349
5255
5346
5256
5347
5257
5348
5258
5349
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
23rd August 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
contrast
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Zilli~
ace
Great results
August 25th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice results!
August 25th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Wow!
August 25th, 2025
