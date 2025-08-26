Sign up
Previous
Photo 5351
August Abstract 26- Waves
This abstract is a combination of three wave shots from Maine and Texas on trips I took to those places in 2023 and it really did start out as wave images.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
waves
,
august25words
,
abstractaugust2025
eDorre
ace
Love this one!
August 27th, 2025
