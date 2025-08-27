Previous
August Abstract 27- Bubbles by olivetreeann
August Abstract 27- Bubbles

I went through the car wash today just to get some bubbles for an abstract. However, I wasn't pleased with the results! So I dipped into the archives for the base of this abstract- same car wash but on a different day- and a lot more bubbles.
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Shutterbug ace
At first I thought it was cotton candy. Good reason to go through a car wash.
August 28th, 2025  
katy ace
I thought the same as @shutterbug49 Pretty results Ann
August 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Car washes often provide great photo ops! Love this, Ann!
August 28th, 2025  
