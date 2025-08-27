Sign up
Previous
Photo 5352
August Abstract 27- Bubbles
I went through the car wash today just to get some bubbles for an abstract. However, I wasn't pleased with the results! So I dipped into the archives for the base of this abstract- same car wash but on a different day- and a lot more bubbles.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Shutterbug
ace
At first I thought it was cotton candy. Good reason to go through a car wash.
August 28th, 2025
katy
ace
I thought the same as
@shutterbug49
Pretty results Ann
August 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Car washes often provide great photo ops! Love this, Ann!
August 28th, 2025
