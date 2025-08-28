Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5353
August Abstract 28- Perspective
This one is basically sooc. I'm looking into the top of a covered candle. The way the camera curved the cut glass was abstract enough for me!
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10883
photos
202
followers
210
following
1466% complete
View this month »
5346
5347
5348
5349
5350
5351
5352
5353
Latest from all albums
5259
5350
5260
5351
5352
5261
5262
5353
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th August 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
perspective
,
point-of-view
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
KWind
ace
I really like this!! FAV.
August 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
It looks gorgeous on black.
August 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close