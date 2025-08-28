Previous
August Abstract 28- Perspective by olivetreeann
August Abstract 28- Perspective

This one is basically sooc. I'm looking into the top of a covered candle. The way the camera curved the cut glass was abstract enough for me!
Ann H. LeFevre

KWind ace
I really like this!! FAV.
August 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
It looks gorgeous on black.
August 29th, 2025  
