Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5354
August Abstract 29- Reflection
I had come home for lunch and the reflection of my deck in a picture I have hanging in the dinning room caught my eye. The fun thing about reflections is that they are already abstract in a way and don't take much fiddling.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10885
photos
202
followers
210
following
1466% complete
View this month »
5347
5348
5349
5350
5351
5352
5353
5354
Latest from all albums
5260
5351
5352
5261
5262
5353
5263
5354
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th August 2025 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great color combo
August 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love the soft colors in this neat abstract
August 30th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely, gorgeous colours
August 30th, 2025
KWind
ace
Lovely colours!
August 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting and capture. I love the colors.
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close