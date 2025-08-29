Previous
August Abstract 29- Reflection by olivetreeann
Photo 5354

I had come home for lunch and the reflection of my deck in a picture I have hanging in the dinning room caught my eye. The fun thing about reflections is that they are already abstract in a way and don't take much fiddling.
29th August 2025

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2025  
Zilli~
Great color combo
August 30th, 2025  
gloria jones
Love the soft colors in this neat abstract
August 30th, 2025  
Kathy A
This is lovely, gorgeous colours
August 30th, 2025  
KWind
Lovely colours!
August 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Nice spotting and capture. I love the colors.
August 30th, 2025  
