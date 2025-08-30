Previous
August Abstract 30- Horizon by olivetreeann
August Abstract 30- Horizon

A horizon of sorts- what I see over the railing on my deck turned into an abstract.

We are off to celebrate Jeff's birthday with some friends tonight- I will return and catch up with you tomorrow.
30th August 2025

Ann H. LeFevre

Except for the colors I recognize the view
August 30th, 2025  
