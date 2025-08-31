Previous
August Abstract 31- Silhouette by olivetreeann
Photo 5356

August Abstract 31- Silhouette

It began as a silhouette shot of some knick-knacks on my kitchen window and ended up like this when the Annfoolery was done.

Abstract August is complete- it was fun, but I'm glad to move on.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1467% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact