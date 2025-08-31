Sign up
Previous
Photo 5356
August Abstract 31- Silhouette
It began as a silhouette shot of some knick-knacks on my kitchen window and ended up like this when the Annfoolery was done.
Abstract August is complete- it was fun, but I'm glad to move on.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
0
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10889
photos
202
followers
210
following
1467% complete
5349
5350
5351
5352
5353
5354
5355
5356
5262
5353
5263
5354
5264
5355
5265
5356
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
31st August 2025 9:06am
Tags
abstract
,
annfoolery
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
