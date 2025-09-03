Previous
The Season is Changing by olivetreeann
Photo 5359

The Season is Changing

It's somewhat early to see the leaves changing like this but since we've had a drier summer, I guess the trees know it's time to let them go. Good bye Summer; hello Fall.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fall is here
September 4th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s the same here. Heat stress will do that I guess!
September 4th, 2025  
