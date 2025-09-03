Sign up
Previous
Photo 5359
The Season is Changing
It's somewhat early to see the leaves changing like this but since we've had a drier summer, I guess the trees know it's time to let them go. Good bye Summer; hello Fall.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10895
photos
202
followers
210
following
1468% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
2nd September 2025 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
season
,
sept25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fall is here
September 4th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s the same here. Heat stress will do that I guess!
September 4th, 2025
