Photo 5360
Sweater Days Ahead
New sweater for the fall- very soft and cozy!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10897
photos
202
followers
210
following
1468% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
4th September 2025 9:25am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sweater
,
sept25words
,
i did not take this picture in the kitchen sink- giggle
katy
ace
it is difficult for mr to get excited about sweaters right now but it looks terrific on black Ann
September 5th, 2025
Kathy
ace
A nice heathery neutral color. Should be very versatile.
September 5th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So simple, nicely shot, and true. I love the crispness of fall!
September 5th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely minimalist photo. Enjoy your new cardigan.
September 5th, 2025
