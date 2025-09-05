Previous
Soaking Up the September Sun by olivetreeann
Photo 5361

Soaking Up the September Sun

The word of the day is...sunglasses!
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1468% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact