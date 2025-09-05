Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5361
Soaking Up the September Sun
The word of the day is...sunglasses!
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10899
photos
202
followers
210
following
1468% complete
View this month »
5354
5355
5356
5357
5358
5359
5360
5361
Latest from all albums
5267
5358
5268
5359
5360
5269
5361
5270
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
5th September 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sept25words
,
even the sunglasses eventually end up in the kitchen sink
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely created
September 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close