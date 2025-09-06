Sign up
Photo 5362
Poppy Scarf Ball
I didn't feel like pulling out the woolen winter scarves for today's image, so I relied on the one Jeff and I picked up for his mother for Christmas when we were at the aviation museum in Wildwood NJ.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
ball
,
poppies
,
edah25-09
