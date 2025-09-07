AC-Madoz

This is what happens when you blend Chema Madoz's photographic absurdity with a bit of Annfoolery.



His work is far more high-key/high contrast than this image (it has its spots, but his are more engulfing) but I liked the result and decided to keep it this way. I'm also counting it for the word of the day-sky. And while I'm at it, might as well mark it down for the mundane challenge of frames too. (Although I can't remember if you can process those pictures or not- too many challenges to keep track of!) OH! This will also work for the current ETSOOI challenge too- There are 4 pictures, two textures, and one vignette all placed in layers on this image. 4 challenges in one image- whoo-hoo!