Previous
Next
Savory Shapes by olivetreeann
Photo 5366

Savory Shapes

Circles and squares in the casserole dish Just a quick filler.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent.
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact