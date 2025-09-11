Previous
Little Sprout by olivetreeann
Photo 5366

Little Sprout

At the base of one of my potted plants on the deck. The macro image makes it look a lot larger than it really is.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So fresh and delicate
September 12th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👍❤️
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact