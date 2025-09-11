Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5366
Little Sprout
At the base of one of my potted plants on the deck. The macro image makes it look a lot larger than it really is.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10909
photos
202
followers
210
following
1470% complete
View this month »
5359
5360
5361
5362
5363
5364
5365
5366
Latest from all albums
5272
5363
5364
5273
5365
5274
5275
5366
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th September 2025 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
macro
,
sept25words
Corinne C
ace
So fresh and delicate
September 12th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👍❤️
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close