It's a Soggy Mess by olivetreeann
It's a Soggy Mess

This boring image started out as a overly saturated paper towel in the kitchen sink. I don't think any amount of Annfoolery would have salvaged it, but here it is for your viewing.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
amyK ace
I like the combination of neutral tones and the textures and droplets
September 13th, 2025  
