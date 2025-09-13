Previous
Spicy Spice Stars by olivetreeann
Spicy Spice Stars

I had opened the cupboard to find a spice jar for today's word shot and discovered a bag of Star Anise. They are much more photogenic than a jar!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
they really are photogenic and a lovely result for the challenge
September 14th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very nice edit.
September 14th, 2025  
