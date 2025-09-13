Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5369
Spicy Spice Stars
I had opened the cupboard to find a spice jar for today's word shot and discovered a bag of Star Anise. They are much more photogenic than a jar!
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10916
photos
202
followers
210
following
1470% complete
View this month »
5362
5363
5364
5365
5366
5367
5368
5369
Latest from all albums
5366
5276
5367
269
5368
5277
5369
5278
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th September 2025 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spice
,
star anise
,
sept25words
katy
ace
they really are photogenic and a lovely result for the challenge
September 14th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very nice edit.
September 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close