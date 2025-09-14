Sign up
Previous
Photo 5370
One Sprinkle on a Cream-filled Donut
Serendipity- looking for a cream-filled donut for the holiday shot and finding it with one sprinkle on top for the word of the day.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10918
photos
200
followers
208
following
1471% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th September 2025 12:21pm
Tags
donut
,
sprinkle
,
sugar high
,
sept25words
,
edah25-09
gloria jones
ace
Scrumptious...
September 15th, 2025
