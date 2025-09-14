Previous
One Sprinkle on a Cream-filled Donut by olivetreeann
Photo 5370

One Sprinkle on a Cream-filled Donut

Serendipity- looking for a cream-filled donut for the holiday shot and finding it with one sprinkle on top for the word of the day.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1471% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Scrumptious...
September 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact