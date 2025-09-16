Sign up
Photo 5372
Squashed Art
Took this the year before last at a local nursery. Came in handy for the word of the day-squash.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th October 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squash
,
etsooi-168
,
sept25words
Annie D
ace
Fabulous colours!
September 19th, 2025
Diane
ace
Wonderful edit!
September 19th, 2025
