Showers of Imagination

I can't talk full credit for this idea. It started out as a shot taken while going through the car wash. A layer of rain was added. I then called upon good ol' Ai to provide me with a line of people walking in the rain with colorful umbrellas. I got the idea for the umbrella line-up idea from a photo friend here in PA who'd done a fantastic composite image of the umbrella walkers and some rain with the Kandinsky effect applied. Mine looks very different but the I have to give him full credit for the idea!



I apologize for being a bit awol at the moment- I'll start catching up tomorrow.