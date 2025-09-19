Previous
Showers of Imagination by olivetreeann
Showers of Imagination

I can't talk full credit for this idea. It started out as a shot taken while going through the car wash. A layer of rain was added. I then called upon good ol' Ai to provide me with a line of people walking in the rain with colorful umbrellas. I got the idea for the umbrella line-up idea from a photo friend here in PA who'd done a fantastic composite image of the umbrella walkers and some rain with the Kandinsky effect applied. Mine looks very different but the I have to give him full credit for the idea!

I apologize for being a bit awol at the moment- I'll start catching up tomorrow.
Harry J Benson ace
Turned out well
September 20th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nicely created. Love the finished image.
September 20th, 2025  
